WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

It was a Cayuga County showdown, as Weedsport edged Auburn 1-0 in overtime in high school field hockey action on Wednesday afternoon.

Weedsport Sophomore Trinity Davis scored just over a minute into overtime, lifting the Warriors to the win over the Maroons.

Weedsport improves to 3-1-1 on the season.