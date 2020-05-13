Weedsport Speedway cancels events for May and June

WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (WEEDSPORT SPEEDWAY) –

As details continue to emerge in regards to the State of New York’s four-phase re-opening plan due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become increasingly clear that holding sporting events in the months of May and June will not be permitted. As a result, all events at Weedsport Speedway have been cancelled through June 14.

“While not easy to accept, it was the only decision we could make,” said Weedsport Speedway Promoter, Jimmy Phelps. “We are working closely with the Town, County, and State and are dedicated to resume with our events as soon as all parties see fit. We want to thank all the fans, competitors, and our staff for their patience”.

The Super DIRTcar Series Heroes Remembered 100 slated for May 25, the June 7 USAC National Sprint Car Series Thunder on the Erie special, as well as Tony Stewart’s All-Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series event on June 14 will not be rescheduled in 2020.

Ticket and camping refunds will be issued for these three events.

Refunds will be automatically issued to the original form of payment for those who purchased within 90 days of the event. Tickets or camping purchased more than 90 days prior to the event will be issued and mailed a refund check.

Weedsport Speedway is hopeful to open the 2020 racing season in the month of July with the Hall of Fame 100 for the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds on Sunday, July 26.

Weedsport Kartway’s 2020 racing schedule is also cancelled through the month of June, including this Sunday’s open practice session. Officials are exploring the possibility of participant only practice sessions in June, prior to the Kartway’s first racing event on Sunday, July 12. Possible schedule additions will be announced in the coming weeks.

