Weedsport Speedway cancels two upcoming events due to COVID-19 restrictions

WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Weedsport Speedway announced on Wednesday it is cancelling two of its upcoming races due to the extension of New York State’s Executive Order banning spectators.

The Super DIRTcar Series Hall of Fame 100, slated for Sunday, July 26, and the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars Empire State Challenge, originally scheduled for Saturday, August 1 are both impacted.

General Manager Jimmy Phelps stated, “The Hall of Fame 100 and the Empire State Challenge are annually the most exciting events of our season. We are truly crushed to have to make this announcement. We are still looking at trying to get the WOO Sprints back later this fall, and look forward to bringing the Super DIRTcar Series back in a big way in September, but will need some good news out of Albany for that to happen. This is frustrating, but the safety of our patrons has to come first.”

Tickets and camping refunds will be issued automatically for those who purchased within 90 days of the event. Those refunds will be made in the form of the original payment.

Anyone who purchased tickets or camping accommodations more than 90 days prior to the event will be mailed a refund check.

The campground will remain open if anyone still wishes to camp.

For a look at the upcoming schedule, visit WeedsportSpeedway.com.