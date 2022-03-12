BUFFALO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The West Genesee Wildcats will play for a state championship, after knocking off Victor 1-0 in the semifinals at the Harborcenter in Buffalo.

Early in the third period, Jeremy Keyes found Jared Jaeger right in front for the lone goal of the game. Dylan DeSena was great in net for the Wildcats, stopping all 22 shots that he faced.

West Genesee will take on Section I champion Suffern at 11 a.m. on Sunday for the NYSPHSAA Division I State Championship. The game will be streamed live on the NFHS Network.