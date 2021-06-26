West Genesee boys and girls varsity lacrosse head coaches resign

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Two of the most storied lacrosse programs in Section III will have new varsity head coaches next season. NewsChannel 9 was first to report that West Genesee boys head coach Shaun Smith has resigned, along with girls head coach Drew White.

Smith guided the Wildcats to a 6-11 record this past season, falling in the Section III Class A Finals to Baldwinsville. Smith took over for legendary West Genesee head coach Mike Messere, who stepped down following the 2018 season.

Drew White spent two seasons as the head coach of the West Genesee girls team. White guided the Wildcats to an 11-6 record this past season, falling to C-NS in the Section III Class A semifinals.

The West Genesee programs have combined to win 22 state championships (15 boys, 7 girls).