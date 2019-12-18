West Genesee boys knock off CBA

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Former News Channel 9 athlete of the week Will Amica poured in 21 points helping West Genesee to a 69-50 win over CBA.

The Wildcats improve to 3-1 with the win. CBA falls to 1-3.

West Genesee will travel to Corcoran on Friday to take on the Cougars.

CBA returns to action on Saturday when they travel to Christian Brothers Academy in Albany.

