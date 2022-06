CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The West Genesee boys lacrosse team saw its season come to an end on Wednesday night, falling to Canandaigua (Section V Champion) 5-1 in the Class B State Semifinals.

Liam Burns scored the lone goal of the game for the Wildcats. West Genesee wraps up the year with a record of 13-7.

Canandaigua advances to the NYSPHSAA Class B State Finals to face Garden City (Section VIII Champion). The Class B Championship will be played at Hofstra University on Saturday at 3 p.m.