CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The West Genesee boys lacrosse team dominated Fayetteville-Manlius 19-7 to win the Section III Class A title.

Liam Burns paced the Wildcats attack with seven goals and four assists. Charlie Lockwood, River Oudemool, and Nolan Bellotti each netted three goals in the win.

West Genesee moves on to the NYSPHSAA Class B Regionals to face Section IV champion Vestal next Saturday at C-NS High School.