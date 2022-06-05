CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The West Genesee boys lacrosse team got a little revenge on Saturday, defeating Vestal 13-5 in the Class B State Quarterfinals. Earlier this season, the Wildcats lost to the Bears 9-8.

Liam Burns and River Oudemool both scored four goals in the Wildcats win over the Bears. Dylan DeSena finished with 14 saves in net for West Genny.

West Genesee moves on to the NYSPHSAA Class B State Semifinals on Wednesday. The Wildcats will take on Canandaigua (Section V Champion) at SUNY Cortland.