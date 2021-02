CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The West Genesee boys basketball team opened the season on Friday night defeating C-NS on the road 53-44.

Jack Dalgety and Adam Dudzinski combined for 39 points, helping the Wildcats to the win over the Northstars. Dalgety scored ten of his game-high 20 points in the 4th quarter.