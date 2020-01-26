West Genesee boys run winning streak to seven straight games

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The West Genesee boys basketball team avenged one of their three losses, edging Liverpool on Saturday night at OCC 67-62.

Former News Channel 9 Athlete of the Week Will Amica paced the Wildcats attack with 22 points. Adam Dudzinski chipped in 13 points, including the go-ahead basket with 40 seconds to play. Josh Young led the Warriors with 22 in the loss.

West Genesee has now won seven straight games.