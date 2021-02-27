West Genesee boys stay unbeaten with win over F-M

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
The West Genesee boys basketball team improved to 6-0 on Friday night, defeating F-M 56-43.
Jack Dalgety led the Wildcats to the win, scoring a game-high 21 points. Christian Amica added a dozen points in the win over the Hornets.
Next up for West Genesee will be Liverpool on Tuesday night. The Warriors are also 6-0 this season.
