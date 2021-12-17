West Genesee boys storm back to top Liverpool

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The West Genesee and Liverpool boys basketball programs have won the last two state championships. On Thursday night the two went toe-to-toe in an instant classic in Camillus.

West Genesee erased a 14-point third quarter deficit, storming back to top Liverpool 73-66.

The Wildcats outscored the Warriors 25-11 in the 4th quarter, ending the game on a 22-6 run.

Christian Cain scored 19 of his game-high 27 points in the second half, helping the Wildcats edge the Warriors. Christian Amica chipped in 15 points for West Genesee. Andreo Ash paced the Warriors with 17 points.

West Genesee improves to 4-0. Liverpool drops to 1-1.