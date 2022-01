UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The West Genesee boys went on the road Thursday night and picked up their 10th straight win, downing Proctor 73 to 64.

The Wildcats broke open a tight game in the third, outscoring the Raiders 21 to 8.

Christian Amica led the way with 20 points. Christian Cain chipped in 17 for the Wildcats in the win.

West Genesee improves to 10-0 this season.