CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The West Genesee Wildcats football team picked up their third straight win, cruising past visiting Watertown on Saturday 48-12.

West Genny senior quarterback Vincent Firenze threw for a touchdown and ran for a score in the win.

West Genesee (4-2) will hosts Baldwinsville next Friday night. Watertown (1-5) will look to bounce back at home next Saturday against ESM.