CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Thursday night the West Genesee boys lacrosse team edged F-M 12-11. Both programs came together though to raise awareness for mental health.

Over the next few days, West Genesee, F-M, Skaneateles and Baldwinsville will help to raise money for organizations like Morgan’s Message. The organization is helping the CNY community through educational programs, who’s purpose is the eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health in student athletes. It was created by the Rodgers family after they lost their daughter Morgan to suicide in 2019 after she finished her lacrosse career at Duke.

Also on Thursday, West Genesee and Baldwinsville partnered on the baseball field playing for 15 for Life, while West Genny played for Morgan’s Message. Donations at the game went towards the two great organizations.

Saturday, the West Genesee and Skaneateles girls lacrosse programs will both be wearing teal ribbons in support of this great cause.

To make a donation, click on the link below:

https://morgansmessage.org/donate