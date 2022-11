CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The West Genesee Wildcats fell to Union-Endicott in the Class A State Quarterfinal Friday evening 42-7.

The Wildcats set the tone early, scoring the first touchdown of the game. The Tigers answered, finding the end zone four times to take a 28-7 lead at the half.

West Genesee finishes the 2022 season 9-3.