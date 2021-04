CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

For the first time in 22 months, high school lacrosse made it’s return to Central New York. The West Genesee girls opened the 2021 season with a 12-3 win over visiting F-M on Tuesday night.

Olivia Blanding scored three goals for the Wildcats in the win over the Hornets.

Halen Saroney added a pair of goals. F-M was led by two goals from Ava Angello.