CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The West Genesee girls soccer team put an end to Liverpool’s three-game winning streak, shutting out the Warriors on Wednesday night 2-0.

Giovanna Vigliotti scored both goals for the Wildcats in the win.

West Genesee (3-1-1) returns to action Friday against Saranac at Skaneateles High School. Liverpool (5-2-1) will look to bounce back at F-M on Friday night.