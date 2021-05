CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The West Genesee girls lacrosse team bounced back on Saturday afternoon with a 15-11 win over Liverpool.

Rylee Gonzalez led the way for the Wildcats scoring six goals and adding three assists. Halen Saroney, Gabby Meager, Grace Detor, and Sophia Scialdone all chipped in two goals in the win for the Wildcats.

Jenna Irwin paced the Warriors attack with four goals.

West Genesee improves to 4-2 this season.