West Genesee names Eric Burns as boys lacrosse coach

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Eric Burns has been named the head coach of the boys lacrosse program at West Genesee.

Burns was a former C-NS basketball legend and ex-lacrosse star at West Genesee. He played for Mike Messere in the mid-1990’s and it will now be his job to bring the boys lacrosse program at West Genesee back to those glory days.

With approval from the school board on Wednesday, Burns will officially become the next head coach of the Wildcats.

The Wildcats start fall ball in two weeks.