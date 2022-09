NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

It was another nail-bitter for West Genesee football fans on Thursday night. The Wildcats pulled out a 19-18 win at New Hartford. It was the second straight week that West Genny has played in a one-point game.

Vincent Firenze and Dom Burris hooked up for three touchdowns, helping the Wildcats top the Spartans.

West Genesee (1-1) returns to action next Thursday at F-M. New Hartford (1-1) will look to bounce back from its first loss next Friday at home against ESM.