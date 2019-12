CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The West Genesee boys basketball team won their 4th straight game, edging Fairport (Section V) 57-51.

Albany bound senior Will Amica led the Wildcats attack with 18 points.

Adam Dudzinski chipped in the 15 in the win for the wildcats.

West Genesee improves to 5-1.