CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The West Genesee boys hockey team flexed their muscles on Wednesday night shutting out C-NS 6-0 at Shove Park.

Jeremy Keyes added a pair of goals for the Wildcats. West Genesee improves to 5-0 this season.

The Wildcats have outscored their opponents 29-3 this season.