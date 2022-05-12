CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

After being shutout in the first half, the West Genesee boys lacrosse team rallied from four goals down to edge C-NS 9-8 on Thursday night in Camillus.

Liam Burns scored four goals to pace the Wildcats attack, including the game winner. Mason Blakeman led the Northstars with three goals and two assists.

It’s the second straight one-goal win for West Genesee. The Wildcats have won seven of their last nine, improving to 10-5 this season. C-NS drops to 8-4 on the year, two of those losses coming at the hands of the Wildcats.