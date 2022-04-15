CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

It was a battle of unbeatens squaring off in Camillus on Friday afternoon. West Genesee stayed perfect with a 5-2 win over visiting Auburn.

Luis Suarez got the scoring started for the Wildcats, drilling a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning. Suarez finished with three hits on the day. On the mound, Wyatt Braun was sharp. Braun tossed four scoreless innings, giving up just one hit and striking out six.

The Maroons would plate two runs in the top of the 5th to tie the game. West Genesee answered with two runs in the bottom of the 5th. Jacob Severson broke the tie, with a two-run, two-out single to center.

West Genesee improves 4-0. Auburn drops to 3-1.