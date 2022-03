CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Former West Genesee All-American Eric Burns has taken over the Wildcats boys lacrosse program. Wednesday night, Burns picked up a win in his head coaching debut over Ballston Spa 14-8.

West Genny freshman Charlie Lockwood scored five goals and add an assist in the Wildcats win. River Oudemool and Liam Burns combined to score six goals for West Genesee.

The Wildcats improve to 1-0 on the season. West Genesee returns to action at CBA on Tuesday.