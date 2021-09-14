West Genny, Cato-Meridian forced to cancel football games

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the current COVID-19 climate, cancellations are becoming part of the game. A couple of Section 3 football teams are currently battling scheduling challenges and for varied reasons.

West Genesee had their game last week canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak from their opponent, Indian River. This week, the Wildcats have their own COVID-19 issues and must cancel their game against Carthage.

West Genesee’s athletic director informed NewsChannel 9 that a couple players tested positive, but the program hopes to begin practicing as a group Monday. The Wildcats have to wait ten days before resuming activity.

Currently, West Genesee is schedule to play East Syracuse-Minoa September 24.

Meanwhile, over at Cato-Meridian, the Blue Devils are playing this week, but cancelling their week three contest against Waverly of Section IV.

Their athletic director would not comment as to why the program cannot compete next week, telling NewsChannel 9 it was just a schedule-related issue.