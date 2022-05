LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Westhill boys lacrosse team upset top-seed Christian Brothers Academy 12-7 to win the Section III Class C title. It was the Warriors second straight Section title, after winning Class D last season.

Westhill junior Luke Gilmartin led the way with four goals. The Warriors outscored the Brothers 6-2 in the second half.

Westhill returns to action on Wednesday against Maine-Endwell, the Section IV champion in a State Tournament SubRegional game.