HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Westhill boys lacrosse team hung tough with the top-ranked team in the state, but the Warriors fell to Manhasset 13-5 in the Class C State Championship.

Westhill senior Kyle Rosenberger closed out his high school career scoring three goals to lead the Warriors. Liam Connor paced Manhasset with a game-high five goals.

It’s the Indians fifth State Title in program history and first since 2010.

Westhill wraps up an outstanding season with a record of 18-3.