POTSDAM, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

For the second time since 2018 the Westhill boys lacrosse team is headed to the State Final Four. The Warriors defeated Ogdensburg 19-5 in the Class C Regional Final on Saturday at Potsdam High School.

Kyle Rosenberger led the way with five goals. Kyle MacCaull, Luke Gilmartin and Owen Etoll each added four goals for the Warriors in the win.

Westhill advances to the NYSPHSAA Class C State Semifinals to face Lake Shore (Section VI Champion) on Wednesday at SUNY Cortland.