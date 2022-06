CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Westhill boys lacrosse team punched its ticket to the Class C State Finals on Wednesday, defeating Lake Shore (Section VI Champion) 11-3.

The Warriors outscored Lake Shore 6-2 in the second half. Luke Gilmartin and Kyle Rosenberger combined to score nine goals in the win.

Westhill advances to the NYSPHSAA Class C Championship game on Saturday at Hofstra University. The Warriors will square off against Manhasset (Section VIII Champion) at 5:30 p.m.