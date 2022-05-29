SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Westhill Warriors exploded for ten runs in the second inning, rolling to a 16-1 win over V-V-S in the Section III Class B Baseball semifinals on Saturday at OCC.

The Warriors pounded out 16 hits in the win over the Red Devils. Geoffrey Daniul led the way with three runs driven in.

Westhill has outscored its three opponents this postseason 23-3.

The Warriors improve to 16-4 on the season. Westhill will face Cazenovia at 3 p.m. on Monday in the Class B Championship Game at OCC.