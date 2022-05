CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Westhill boys lacrosse team beat New Hartford 8-2 in the Section III Class C Semifinal Tuesday night.

The Warriors scored three goals in the third. Luke Gilmartain led Westhill with three goals. Emmet Starowicz added two goals.

Westhill will face Christian Brothers Academy this Friday in the Section III Class C Championship at Liverpool High School.