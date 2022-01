SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Westhill Warriors used a strong second half, defeating 9th ranked Utica Academy of Science 69-43. The Warriors outscored the Atoms by 22 in the second half.

Shawn Mayes was one of three Westhill players in double-figures, leading the way with 19 points. Luke Gilmartin added 15, and freshman Omar Robinson chipped in 11 points.

Westhill improves to 10-3 this season.