CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

After about a half-dozen weather delays, the Westhill boys lacrosse team stormed back from an early deficit to top Maine-Endwell 14-9. The start of the game was delayed nearly two hours due to rain and lightning in the area.

Trailing by two at halftime, Westhill would outscore Maine-Endwell 7-0 in the second half.

Luke Gilmartin and Emmet Starowicz combined to score seven goals and added five assists in the win for the Warriors.

Westhill advances to the NYSPHSAA Class C Quarterfinals to face Section X Champion Ogdensburg Free Academy on Saturday at Potsdam High School.