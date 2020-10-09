Westhill shuts out Phoenix in boys soccer action

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Westhill boys soccer team defeated Phoenix 6-0 on Thursday night.

Jackson Powers and Brian Kenny both had a pair of goals in the Warriors win.

Westhill improves to 2-0 on the season.

