Westhill tops Bishop Ludden in overtime

The Westhill boys got all they could handle from crosstown rival Bishop Ludden, before knocking the Gaelic Knights off in overtime 3-2.

Dan Carkner scored on a diving header in OT, lifting the Warriors to the win. Michael Gaughan scored a pair of goals in the loss for Bishop Ludden.

Westhill is now 6-0 this season. Bishop Ludden falls to 3-2.