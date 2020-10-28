Westhill tops Bishop Ludden in overtime

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Westhill boys got all they could handle from crosstown rival Bishop Ludden, before knocking the Gaelic Knights off in overtime 3-2.

Dan Carkner scored on a diving header in OT, lifting the Warriors to the win. Michael Gaughan scored a pair of goals in the loss for Bishop Ludden.

Westhill is now 6-0 this season. Bishop Ludden falls to 3-2.

