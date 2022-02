SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Westhill senior Catherine Dadey became the newest member of the 1,000 point club on Monday night, helping the Warriors knock off Cazenovia 56-39.

Dadey scored 25 points in the game, become the 15th girls player in Westhill history to top the 1,000 point mark.

Westhill has now won nine of its last ten games, improving to 12-2 this season.