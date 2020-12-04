“We’ve tested our players over 600 times and have had 2 positives” Jim Boeheim post-game following win over Niagara

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Thursday night the Syracuse men’s basketball team improved to 2-0, with a 75-45 win over Niagara.

Before the game, Syracuse athletics released a statement, saying that one of the members of the SU team had tested positive for Covid-19.

After the game, Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim said that the player was a walk-on, and due to contract tracing Buddy Boeheim had to sit the game out.

According to coach Boeheim, Buddy will be out seven more days.

