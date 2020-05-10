When will baseball return?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Prep Baseball Report President Dan Cevette spent 11 years grinding away in professional baseball. Now, his passion is to share the game he loves with youth athletes across the state of New York and Pennsylvania.

“If you think back 20, 30 years ago I think players were still getting in shape and finding ways to be creative. I think you just have to do that now,” said Cevette.

Just this past week, the NYCBL and Perfect Game collegiate leagues canceled their seasons. Cevette says, now is the time to be seen on other platforms.

“Be very mindful of what you are posting on social media because now, maybe more than ever all eyes are on you. If I am a college coach, this is a really easy time for me to either continue to want to watch the players or take you off the list,” said Dan Cevette.

Last year, over 500 kids that came through the PBR program committed to play baseball at the college level.

