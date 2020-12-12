“When you make shots the game is easy” Jim Boeheim following win against Boston College

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (WSYR-TV) – Saturday afternoon the Syracuse men’s basketball team opened it’s ACC opener with a 101-63 win on the road against Boston College. Syracuse improves to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the ACC.

Alan Griffin led the Orange with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Joe Girard III and Buddy Boeheim both added 17 points in the Syracuse victory.

Hear what Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim had to say following his team’s impressive win to Boston College by clicking on the video player above.

