Whitesboro boys hand ESM their first loss Local Sports Posted: Dec 29, 2019 / 12:36 AM EST / Updated: Dec 29, 2019 / 12:36 AM EST EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – In a battle of two unbeaten teams, it was Whitesboro coming away with a 52-39 win over ESM. James Ferns scored 12 points in the loss for the Spartans. ESM falls to 6-1 this season.
