Whitesboro boys hand ESM their first loss

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

In a battle of two unbeaten teams, it was Whitesboro coming away with a 52-39 win over ESM.

James Ferns scored 12 points in the loss for the Spartans.

ESM falls to 6-1 this season.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected