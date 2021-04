SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) - No. 5 North Carolina led from wire-to-wire, rolling to a 21-9 victory over No. 5 Syracuse on Senior Day in the Dome.

Syracuse won 15-of-34 faceoffs to keep it close to even at the X and Drake Porter made 16 saves in cage, but neither was enough to surmount the Carolina offensive outburst.