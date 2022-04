DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The J-D girls lacrosse team opened the season on Wednesday night, defeating Central Square 14-7.

Red Rams senior Kate Wilcox led the way for J-D with six goals and an assist. Central Square’s Melayna Miller paced the Red Hawks with four goals.

J-D improves to 1-0. Central Square drops to 2-1. The Red Rams are back in action at Fulton on Monday. Central Square will look to bounce back on Monday at home against ESM.