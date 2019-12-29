Will Amica scores 1,000 career point in loss to Shen

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
Former News Channel 9 Athlete of the Week Will Amica went over 1,000 career points, but it wasn’t enough as West Genesee fell to Shenendehowa 69-68.
Amica led the Wildcats attack, pouring in a game-high 28 points.
The Plainsmen hit 18 threes, pulling out the one-point win.
West Genesee drops to 5-2 on the season.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App