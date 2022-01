LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –



Jacob Works scored 11 points in the first quarter, on his way to a 32-point night helping the Warriors knock off C-NS 75-56.

Bruce Wingate and Andreo Ash combined for 29 points for the Warriors. Reece Congel paced the Northstars with 17 points.

Liverpool has won four straight games, improving to 5-1 this season. C-NS drops to 7-3 overall.