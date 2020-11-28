“You know we should have never played this game. It’s 100% my fault” Jim Boeheim post game following season-opening win over Bryant

The Syracuse men’s basketball team opened the season on Friday with a thrilling 85-84 win over Bryant. Buddy Boeheim led the Orange with 23 points.

After the game Syracuse Head Coach Jim Boeheim was very critical about playing the game against the Bulldogs. Boeheim, who tested positive for Covid-19, along with another SU player over two weeks ago, said that the short practice time hurt them.

If you would like to hear the full post-game press conference from coach Boeheim, click on the video player above.

