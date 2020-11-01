“You’re not going to beat good football teams if you give them stuff:” Dino Babers after loss to Wake Forest

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

On Saturday Syracuse dropped their 4th straight game falling to Wake Forest 38-14.

SU quarterback Rex Culpepper threw for only 85 yards. He was picked off twice, one resulting in a touchdown return by Gavin Holmes of Wake Forest.

Syracuse drops to 1-6 this season. It’s the worst start as a head coach in Dino Babers career.

To hear what Dino Babers had to say following the loss to the Demon Deacons, click on the video player above.

