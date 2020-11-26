Markus Paul dies after collapsing at Cowboys facility on Tuesday

(WSYR-TV) — Markus Paul of the Dallas Cowboys has died, the Dallas Cowboys announced.

Paul was in serious condition after collapsing at the Cowboys facility on Tuesday.

Paul holds the Syracuse football record for interceptions in a game with three against Temple on Oct. 26, 1985, during his freshman season. He also has the program record for career interceptions with 19. In 1987 and 1988 he was named a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, which recognizes the nation’s top defensive back.

In 1988, he earned All-American honors and he was named to the Syracuse All-Century team in November of 1999.

He was a fourth-round draft pick by the Chicago Bears in 1989. He played for full seasons with the Bears and finished his career in 1993 playing for the Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had seven career interceptions during his pro career.

Paul was in his third season with the Dallas Cowboys staff, after previously being a strength and conditioning coach with the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, New York Jets, and 12 seasons with the New York Giants.

He was part of five Super Bowl championships, three with the Patriots and two with the Giants.

Paul was 54 years old.

The Dallas Cowboys released the following statement on Wednesday: